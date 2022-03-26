Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

