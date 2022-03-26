Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
