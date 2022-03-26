Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

