Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
