Kronos Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $7.01 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 823,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 437,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 117.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

