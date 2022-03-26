Lanceria Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,186.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $48,186.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

