Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

