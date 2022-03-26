Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 1,746,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

