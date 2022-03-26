Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,515 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.