Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

