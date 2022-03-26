Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 452.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $312.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.01% and a negative net margin of 29,448.99%.

LXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

