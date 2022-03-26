Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to D at TheStreet

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $17,872,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

