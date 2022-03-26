Lion Electric (LEV) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 701 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.56 Lion Electric Competitors $1.10 billion $53.11 million -22.47

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 720 1013 21 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 73.94%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.73%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

