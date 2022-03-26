LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.34% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 1,403,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 12,785 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,874 shares of company stock worth $268,377. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

