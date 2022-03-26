LiquidApps Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $12,895.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

