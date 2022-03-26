Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Buys £121,200 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £121,200 ($159,557.66).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £138,600 ($182,464.45).

On Thursday, January 27th, Christopher Sellers purchased 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £93,600 ($123,222.75).

Shares of LON BOOK opened at GBX 299 ($3.94) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 306.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.24. The company has a market capitalization of £179.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. Literacy Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.61 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 316 ($4.16).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

