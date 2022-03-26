LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

