Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

