Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 166,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 265,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 128,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $65.50 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

