L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 361.3% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €395.00 ($434.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

LRLCY opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

