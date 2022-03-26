Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 25.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.