Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.83. 637,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.