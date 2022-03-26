Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.85

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNEGY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

