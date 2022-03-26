Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 1,338.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $7.79 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

