MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,587 shares of company stock worth $2,597,917. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 398,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,699. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

