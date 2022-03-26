MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $29.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 449,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $536.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.