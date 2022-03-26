Magellan Aerospace Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

MAL stock opened at C$9.94 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.08. The company has a market cap of C$573.83 million and a P/E ratio of -31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

