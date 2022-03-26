Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

