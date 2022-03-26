Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.86 or 0.07012956 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,429.59 or 1.00063067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

