Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.09 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.