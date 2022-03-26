Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

