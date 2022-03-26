Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.
About Marine Products (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
