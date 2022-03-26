Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $427.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

