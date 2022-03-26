Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 381,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,579,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

