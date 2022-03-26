Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.52. 1,427,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,903,660. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

