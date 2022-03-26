Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

