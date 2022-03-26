Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 339 ($4.46) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 387.93. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 303 ($3.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 437 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50. The firm has a market cap of £293.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider Lindsay Dodsworth bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.22 ($13,084.81).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

