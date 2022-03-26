Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

