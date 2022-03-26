MaxCyte, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 52.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.