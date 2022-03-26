Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $33.81.
MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.