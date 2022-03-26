Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17,813.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

