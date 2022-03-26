Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $444.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.52). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 308,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

