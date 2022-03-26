McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $241.58. 2,134,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

