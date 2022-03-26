MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.82. 753,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $561.07 and its 200-day moving average is $606.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

