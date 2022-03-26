MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $31,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.