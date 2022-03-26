MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 41,015 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 41,015 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $140,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.08. 1,052,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

