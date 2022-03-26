MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 104.82% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

