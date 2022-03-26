Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading Down 0.5%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

