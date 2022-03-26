MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

MEGEF opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

