MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

