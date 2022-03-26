Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 5,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

