Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 6,950 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. 5,186,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.