Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $73.28. 11,868,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

