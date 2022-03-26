Meyer Handelman Co. Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.